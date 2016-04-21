版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-CMS Energy sets quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

April 21 Cms Energy Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.31per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

