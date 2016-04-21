BRIEF-Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal

April 21 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal
* Details of agreement were not disclosed
* Select Viacom live and video-on-demand content to join
Sling TV single- and multi-stream services
* Viacom portfolio, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon,
Bet, and MTV, to remain available on Dish
* Specific packaging details were not announced
* Renewal applies to 18 Viacom channels dish currently
carries, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, TV
Land, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons
* Co, Dish agreed to terms for multi-year contract renewal
that provides dish customers with uninterrupted access to Viacom
networks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: