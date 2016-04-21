BRIEF-FCA US LLC says recalling estimated 23,879 vans in U.S.

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 FCA US LLC:
* Voluntarily recalling estimated 23,879 vans in u.s. To relocate electrical connector
* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Affected are model year 2015-2016 ram promaster city vans; an additional 3,050 vehicles are being recalled in canada Source text: bit.ly/1U7naBM Further company coverage:
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum