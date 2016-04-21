版本:
BRIEF-FCA US LLC says recalling estimated 23,879 vans in U.S.

April 21 FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling estimated 23,879 vans in u.s. To relocate electrical connector

* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents

* Affected are model year 2015-2016 ram promaster city vans; an additional 3,050 vehicles are being recalled in canada Source text: bit.ly/1U7naBM Further company coverage:

