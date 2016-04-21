版本:
BRIEF-Accu Holding FY 2015 net income up at CHF 3.1 million

April 21 Accu Holding AG :

* FY 2015 sales of 158.5 million Swiss francs ($163.12 million) with an EBITDA of 17.7 million francs and net income of 3.1 million francs

* FY 2015 net income reached 3.1 million francs (2014: 2.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

