BRIEF-Accu Holding FY 2015 net income up at CHF 3.1 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 21 Accu Holding AG :
* FY 2015 sales of 158.5 million Swiss francs ($163.12 million) with an EBITDA of 17.7 million francs and net income of 3.1 million francs
* FY 2015 net income reached 3.1 million francs (2014: 2.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: