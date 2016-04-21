版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International announces partnership with Startupbootcamp

April 21 Kuehne und Nagel International AG

* Announces its partnership with Startupbootcamp Smart Transportation & Energy in Berlin Source text: bit.ly/1SmFRg9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

