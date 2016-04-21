BRIEF-Bellevue Group expects gross proceeds from capital increase of CHF 32.9 mln

April 21 Bellevue Group AG :

* Expects gross proceeds from capital increase of approximately 32.9 million Swiss francs ($33.83 million)

* During rights exercise period 10,459,512 subscription rights for 2,988,432 new registered shares had been exercised corresponding to 99.9 pct of all shares offered in rights offering

* Remaining 2,996 new registered shares, for which rights were granted but not exercised in rights exercise period, have been placed at exercise price

* Net proceeds are expected to be approximately 31.0 million Swiss francs