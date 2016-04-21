BRIEF-Bellevue Group expects gross proceeds from capital increase of CHF 32.9 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 21 Bellevue Group AG :
* Expects gross proceeds from capital increase of approximately 32.9 million Swiss francs ($33.83 million)
* During rights exercise period 10,459,512 subscription rights for 2,988,432 new registered shares had been exercised corresponding to 99.9 pct of all shares offered in rights offering
* Remaining 2,996 new registered shares, for which rights were granted but not exercised in rights exercise period, have been placed at exercise price
* Net proceeds are expected to be approximately 31.0 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9725 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: