BRIEF-Nike announces strategic management changes

April 21 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc announces strategic management changes
* Says Elliott Hill, president of geographies and sales,
will become president of geographies and integrated marketplace
* Michael Spillane, VP / GM of footwear, will become
president, product and merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson
* Davide Grasso, chief marketing officer, will become
president and CEO of converse
* Nike Inc says Elliott Hill will be succeeded by Heidi
O'neill
* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working
directly with parker advising on future strategy
* Jim Calhoun, currently president and CEO of converse, will
be leaving company
* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in
September
* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of global brand creative and
experience, will succeed Grasso as chief marketing officer
* Christiana Shi, president of DTC will be succeeded by
Heidi O'neill
