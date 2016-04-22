版本:
BRIEF-Apple's iBooks store, iTunes Movies were shut in China last week - NYT

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Apple's iBooks store, iTunes movies were shut in China last week after China's state regulator asserted its authority and demanded the closings - NYT

Source (nyti.ms/1QrbOSs)

