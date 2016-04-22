版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-GE posts Q1 operating earnings per share $0.06

April 22 GE :

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 industrial and verticals earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.02

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $27.85 billion versus. $26.24 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (invent.ge/1MMuWQ1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

