BRIEF-Lannett to co-develop generic insulin product for U.S. market

April 22 Lannett Company Inc

* Develop generic insulin product for u.s. Market

* Develop a generic insulin pharmaceutical product for u.s. Market with yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical

* Lannett company inc says product is currently in late stage development

* Lannett company inc says will manage remaining clinical and regulatory steps specific for a u.s. Fda license to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

