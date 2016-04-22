BRIEF-Lannett to co-develop generic insulin product for U.S. market

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
April 22 Lannett Company Inc
* Develop generic insulin product for u.s. Market
* Develop a generic insulin pharmaceutical product for u.s. Market with yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical
* Lannett company inc says product is currently in late stage development
* Lannett company inc says will manage remaining clinical and regulatory steps specific for a u.s. Fda license to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.