BRIEF-Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on NYSE common stock to trade on the OTCqx market

April 22 Aeropostale Inc

* Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on nyse; common stock to trade on the otcqx market

* Aeropostale inc says company does not intend to appeal delisting determination

* Says nyse also suspended trading in company's common stock effective immediately

* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not affect company's business operations

* Aéropostale will begin trading today on otcqx best market, which is operated by otc markets group inc., under symbol "arop"

* Stifel, nicolaus & company, inc. Serves as aéropostale's otcqx advisor

* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not change its public reporting requirements with us securities and exchange commission