BRIEF-Allegion CEO D.D. Petratis' total compensation was $7.4 mln vs $9 mln in 2014

April 22 Allegion Plc

* Ceo d. d. Petratis' fy 2015 total compensation was $7.4 million versus $9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo p. s. Shannon's fy 2015 total compensation was $2.8 million versus $3.2 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

