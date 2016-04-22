BRIEF-American Airlines Q1 earnings $1.14/shr

April 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* American airlines group reports first quarter 2016 profit
* American airlines group inc says authorized a new $2.0
billion share repurchase program that will expire at end of 2017
* Over Next Year Expects Average Age Of Its Mainline Fleet
To Fall Below 10 Years
* Invested $1.3 Bln In New Aircraft During Q1, Including 15
New Mainline,13 New Regional Aircraft, While Retiring 22
Aircraft
* Q1 Mainline Cost Per Available Seat Mile 11.58 Cents, Down
9.5 Percent On A 3.1 Percent Increase In Mainline Asms Vs Q1
2015
* Instituted A New Employee Profit Sharing Program That Will
Pay 5 Percent Of Pre-Tax Profit In Qtr
* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of $0.10/Shr
* In Q1, Pre-Tax Profit And Net Profit Included $104 Mln And
$65 Mln, Respectively, In Special Items
* Qtrly Consolidated Passenger Revenue Per Asm (Prasm) Was
12.43 Cents, Down 7.5 Percent Versus Q1 2015
* Q1 Gaap Shr $1.14
* Q1 Shr View $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 Revenue $9.4 Bln Vs I/B/E/S View $9.44 Bln
* Q1 Adjusted Shr $1.99
