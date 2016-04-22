BRIEF-American Airlines Q1 earnings $1.14/shr

April 22 American Airlines Group Inc

* American airlines group reports first quarter 2016 profit

* American airlines group inc says authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program that will expire at end of 2017

* Over Next Year Expects Average Age Of Its Mainline Fleet To Fall Below 10 Years

* Invested $1.3 Bln In New Aircraft During Q1, Including 15 New Mainline,13 New Regional Aircraft, While Retiring 22 Aircraft

* Q1 Mainline Cost Per Available Seat Mile 11.58 Cents, Down 9.5 Percent On A 3.1 Percent Increase In Mainline Asms Vs Q1 2015

* Instituted A New Employee Profit Sharing Program That Will Pay 5 Percent Of Pre-Tax Profit In Qtr

* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of $0.10/Shr

* In Q1, Pre-Tax Profit And Net Profit Included $104 Mln And $65 Mln, Respectively, In Special Items

* Qtrly Consolidated Passenger Revenue Per Asm (Prasm) Was 12.43 Cents, Down 7.5 Percent Versus Q1 2015

* Q1 Gaap Shr $1.14

* Q1 Shr View $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 Revenue $9.4 Bln Vs I/B/E/S View $9.44 Bln

* Q1 Adjusted Shr $1.99

* American Airlines Group Reports First Quarter 2016 Profit