BRIEF-McDonald's says expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018

April 22 Mcdonald's

* Says expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018 with a long-term goal to become 95% franchised

* Sees net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)

* Expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be approximately $2 billion

* Plans to optimize capital structure and expects to return about $30 billion to shareholders for three-year period ending 2016

* 1 percentage point change in comparable sales for U.S. or international lead segment would change annual diluted EPS by about 4 cents

* In FY 2016, costs for total basket of goods expected to fall about 3.5-4.5 percent in U.S. and remain relatively flat in international lead segment

* Expects to open about 1,000 restaurants, including about 400 restaurants in affiliated and developmental-licensee markets in 2016

* Says majority of the refranchising through 2018 is expected to take place in the high growth and foundational markets.

* Cumulative return to shareholders through quarter ended march 31 was about $20 billion, leaving about $10 billion to be completed by end of 2016

* Expects interest expense for the full-year 2016 to increase about 40-45% compared with 2015