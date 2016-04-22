版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 12:33 BJT

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition Q1 revenue down 3.4 pct at CHF 219.5 million

April 22 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* Q1 revenue of 219.5 million Swiss francs ($225.52 million) compared with 227.3 million Swiss francs in the same period in 2015, a decrease of 3.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

