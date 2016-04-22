BRIEF-BB Biotech Q1 net result swings to loss of CHF 1.2 billion

April 22 BB Biotech AG :

* Reports a net loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) for Q1 of 2016 compared to a net profit of 379 million Swiss francs for same period last year

* Outlook remains positive

* Reiterated its intention to pay out a dividend equivalent to a 5 pct yield