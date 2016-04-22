版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-BKW acquires LINDSCHULTE Group

April 22 BKW AG :

* Acquires LINDSCHULTE Group

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1T2u1aF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

