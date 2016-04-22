版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY net result up at CHF 33.4 mln

April 22 Plazza Immobilien AG :

* Fy EBITDA 43.85 million Swiss francs ($45.03 million) versus 26.18 million francs year ago

* FY EBIT 43.76 million francs versus 26.14 million francs year ago

* Fy EBT 43.69 million francs versus 25.81 million francs year ago

* FY net result 33.4 million francs versus 19.9 million francs year ago

* To propose dividend of 3.00 francs per A share and 0.60 francs per B share Source text - bit.ly/1Qrj7th Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9737 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

