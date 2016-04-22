BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY net result up at CHF 33.4 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
April 22 Plazza Immobilien AG :
* Fy EBITDA 43.85 million Swiss francs ($45.03 million) versus 26.18 million francs year ago
* FY EBIT 43.76 million francs versus 26.14 million francs year ago
* Fy EBT 43.69 million francs versus 25.81 million francs year ago
* FY net result 33.4 million francs versus 19.9 million francs year ago
* To propose dividend of 3.00 francs per A share and 0.60 francs per B share Source text - bit.ly/1Qrj7th Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9737 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.