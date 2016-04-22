BRIEF-Collector becomes new supplier to Liseberg and Coop

April 22 Collector AB :

* Collector becomes a new supplier to Liseberg and Coop - reinforcing its position within e-commerce payment solutions

* Initially, the combined annual credit volume is estimated to total just over 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.60 million)

* The new agreement with Coop Norge also concerns e-commerce payment solutions

