BRIEF-Tarkett does not see double-digit growth for FY in North America - conf call

April 22 Tarkett SA :

* Says it will not end up with double-digit growth rate for the year in North America - conference call

* Says in the long run it does not see any reason North America margin should not be at same level as EMEA margin - conference call

* Says it is looking at M&A targets everywhere in world except in Russia - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

