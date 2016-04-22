BRIEF-GE reaffirms 2016 EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55

April 22 General Electric Co :

* GE Q1 2016 earnings

* Reaffirms 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS guidance $1.45-$1.55

* Qtrly revenue $27.8 billion versus. $29.4 billion last year

* In Q1, GE capital, $166 billion of asset sales signed, $146 billion closed; ahead of plan

* GE capital's Basel 3 Tier 1 common ratio at quarter-end was 14.5 percent versus. 14.5 percent at q4-end

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share attributable to GE $0.01

* At quarter end, $316 billion backlog, +18% versus. 1Q'15, +7% excluding Alstom

* Q1 GE industrial segment orders $23.5 billion, up 1%

* GE capital submitted application for SIFI de-designation

* Says "the oil & gas environment is challenging"

* "Reaffirming our guidance for 2016 of $1.45-$1.55 EPS, 2-4% organic growth, margin expansion and returning $26 billion to shareholders"

* Says "we are already seeing valuable synergies from the Alstom acquisition"

* Q1 industrial segment revenue $25.9 billion, up 6 percent

* Says "GE is executing well and is on track to meet its investor goals for 2016"

* GE Capital ENI, excluding liquidity $81.1 billion versus $302.8 billion last year (as originally reported)

* Q1 industrial segment operating profit $2.9 billion, down 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: invent.ge/1MMvyW1 Further company coverage: