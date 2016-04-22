版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Illumina have filed a patent infringement suit against Esperite subsidiary Genoma

April 22 Esperite NV :

* Illumina and its subsidiary Verinata Health, have filed a patent infringement suit against subsidiary Genoma in federal patent court in Switzerland

* Patents are directed to using cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐