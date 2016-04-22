BRIEF-Guidance software founder to resign board position

April 22 Guidance Software Inc

* Reached a mutual settlement agreement with Shawn Mccreight, its founder and former chairman

* Mutual settlement agreement to end proxy contest related to co's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for may 11, 2016

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Mccreight will resign his board position

* Company will appoint two of Mccreight's nominees to serve as new directors on board

* Mccreight has agreed to vote in favor of co's slate of director nominees at upcoming annual meeting of stockholders