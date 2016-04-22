BRIEF-Honeywell says higher sales of lower margin products hurt Q1 margins - Conf Call

April 22 Honeywell International Inc

* Says on conf call segment margin was lower than guidance, due to higher than-expected sales of lower margin products

* Sees Q2 2016 sales of $10 bln-$10.2 bln

* Sees Q2 2016 eps of $1.61-$1.66/shr

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $10.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Honeywell CEO says on conf call hopeful for a global economic rebound, but not counting on it

* Honeywell CEO says co's margin rate growth story will keep going for near future

* Honeywell CEO on new COO Darius Adamczyk: "I think Darius is a good guy and I don't want to lose him if I didn't promote him. Who knows where he would have gone"