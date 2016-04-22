BRIEF-Graubuendner Kantonalbank changes investments in Zurich private banks

April 22 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :

* Changes investments in Zurich private banks

* Increases stake in Privatbank Bellerive AG to 100 percent, sells 50 percent stake in Private Client Bank AG

* Sale of stake in Private Client Bank AG reduces income from commission and fees by about 15 percent

* Still sees 2016 net profit of 166 million Swiss francs - 171 million Swiss francs