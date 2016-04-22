BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line says Cuba Govt authorized entry and exit of Cuban citizens of cruise ships independent of migratory status

April 22 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian cruise line holdings statement on travel to cuba
* Was advised that cuba government has authorized entry,
exit of cuban citizens in and out of cuba as passengers or crew
of cruise ships
* Oceania cruises brand continues discussions with cuban
officials seeking approval to commence cruises to cuba later
this year
* Cuba government authorized entry and exit of cuban
citizens as passengers or crew of cruise ships independent of
migratory status
