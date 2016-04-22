BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum enters second waiver

April 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd
* Entered second waiver and consent to senior credit
facility - sec filing
* Lenders provided conditional waiver of defaults under
credit agreement, including cross-default under term loan
facility
* Pursuant to second waiver and consent, as of april 19,
2016, lenders' aggregate commitments were reduced to $30.5
million
* Note amendment reduced principal amount to $8 million in
exchange for cancellation of about $3.5 million owed by a former
unit of co
Source text: (1.usa.gov/1qGYRP8)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)