BRIEF-SunEdison receives court approval of first day motions

April 22 SunEdison Inc
* SunEdison receives court approval of first day motions
* SunEdison Inc says "some of these motions" were granted on
an interim basis and bankruptcy court has scheduled a final
hearing for May 10, 2016
* Court also granted interim approval for company to access
up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession
* Says U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of new
york has granted relief requested by company
* Gets approval for debtor-in-possession financing from
consortium of first, second lien lenders in support of
continuing business operations
* Relief includes continuation of employee wages and
benefits, work on ongoing projects, and certain vendor payments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)