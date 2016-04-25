版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 12:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom Holding appoints Holger Cordes as new CEO

April 25 Ascom Holding AG :

* Holger Cordes appointed as new Ascom CEO

* Fritz Mumenthaler is leaving Ascom after five years as CEO in order to pursue new professional challenges

* Cordes will commence his duties presumably in the beginning of June 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐