版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 13:02 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica says Patiromer submitted to EMA to seek approval in the EU

April 25 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma submits marketing authorisation application requesting European approval of Patiromer for treatment of hyperkalemia

* Vifor, a common company of Galenica and Fresenius Medical Care, is seeking approval of Patiromer for the treatment of hyperkalemia, or elevated blood potassium levels, in the European Union (EU) through the EU centralized procedure Source text: bit.ly/1MRY0Wl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐