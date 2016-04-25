BRIEF-TNT Express Q1 revenue down at 1.59 billion euro

April 25 TNT Express NV :

* Q1 revenue of 1.59 billion euro versus 1.62 billion euro ($1.82 billion) a year ago

* Net cash at end Q1 of 145 million euro versus 330 million euro a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 1 million euro versus loss of 11 million euro a year ago

* Q1 net loss equity holders of parent 14 million euro versus loss of 19 million euro year ago

* "we spent significant time and effort towards the completion and preparation of the intended acquisition by fedex, which we expect to complete in the first half of 2016" - CEO

* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19

* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 30 million euro in the second quarter

* Closing of the Fedex offer to acquire TNT is anticipated in the first half of calendar year 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)