BRIEF-Merck's phase iii tailor landmark study demonstrates significant benefits of Erbitux in combination with FOLFOX over FOLFOX alone

April 25 Merck & Co Inc
* Says phase iii tailor landmark study demonstrates
significant benefits of erbitux in combination with FOLFOX over
FOLFOX alone
* Merck will work with relevant authorities to make Erbitux
available for patients in China as a first-line treatment as
soon as possible
* Phase iii tailor study met its primary endpoint of
significantly increasing survival in patients with ras wild-type
metastatic colorectal cancer
* Safety profile of Erbitux in tailor clinical trial was
manageable,similar to observed in other trials, with no
unexpected safety findings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)