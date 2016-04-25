BRIEF-Merck's phase iii tailor landmark study demonstrates significant benefits of Erbitux in combination with FOLFOX over FOLFOX alone

April 25 Merck & Co Inc

* Says phase iii tailor landmark study demonstrates significant benefits of erbitux in combination with FOLFOX over FOLFOX alone

* Merck will work with relevant authorities to make Erbitux available for patients in China as a first-line treatment as soon as possible

* Phase iii tailor study met its primary endpoint of significantly increasing survival in patients with ras wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer

* Safety profile of Erbitux in tailor clinical trial was manageable,similar to observed in other trials, with no unexpected safety findings