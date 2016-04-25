版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 16:37 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding not to propose a dividend

April 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* In respect of the current year, the board of directors does not propose a dividend Source text - bit.ly/1SHlnnO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

