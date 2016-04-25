版本:
BRIEF-Fitch says China's JD.com has high yield credit profile

April 25 Fitch-

* China's JD.com has high yield credit profile

* JD.com does not have an investment-grade credit profile due to its low profits and weak cash generation.

