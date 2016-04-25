BRIEF-Zoetis says Pershing Square's William Doyle to not serve on board after 2016 shareholders meeting

April 25 Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis says Pershing Square Capital Management will not exercise option to have William Doyle serve on company's board through 2017 annual meeting

* Says Doyle's term would accordingly expire at co's 2016 annual shareholders meeting pursuant to the terms of the letter agreement Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1T8MEdi )]