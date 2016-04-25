版本:
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc says settled Pennsaid(R) patent litigation

April 25 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces settlement of Pennsaid(R) (diclofenac sodium topical solution) 2% w/w patent litigation with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc

* Co has granted Amneal non-exclusive right to market a generic diclofenac sodium topical 2% w/w solution in U.S. under Amneal's ANDA

* Details of settlement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

