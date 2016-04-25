版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals' drug BLEXTEN receives Health Canada approval

April 25 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez pharmaceuticals says Health Canada approved BLEXTEN for treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria

* BLEXTEN will be distributed in Canada by Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐