BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals' drug BLEXTEN receives Health Canada approval

* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aralez pharmaceuticals says Health Canada approved BLEXTEN for treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, chronic spontaneous urticaria
* BLEXTEN will be distributed in Canada by Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a subsidiary of company
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.