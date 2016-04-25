BRIEF-Depomed, Horizon Pharma Plc, Horizon Pharma Inc agree to settle claims

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Depomed Inc
* On April 22, 2016, co,each of Horizon Pharma Plc and Horizon Pharma, Inc. mutually agreed to settle their respective claims against other
* Primary terms of settlement are confidential, and neither side has admitted any liability - SEC filing
* In addition, parties agreed that through Jan. 1, 2020, Horizon will not initiate another unsolicited takeover of company
* Horizon has agreed to continue to maintain confidentiality relating to nucynta received from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/21c0cud )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.