2016年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics says received Notice Of Deficiency for its ATryn new drug submission

April 25 Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Has received a notice of deficiency for its ATryn new drug submission

* Health Canada requested additional technical information on ATryn in order to complete its assessment of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

