BRIEF-Long Run Exploration says date of Calgary Sinoenergy takeover extended

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million
April 25 Long Run Exploration Ltd
* Long Run Exploration Ltd. Announces updated timing of arrangement
* As result of ongoing review under Investment Canada Act, purchaser has extended outside date from April 30, 2016 to may 30, 2016
* Co, Calgary Sinoenergy Investment advised by Industry Canada,Investment Canada Act review period has been extended by 30 days
* Extension to allow additional time to complete review of plan of arrangement involving co, purchaser,long run securityholders
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.