BRIEF-Teradata corp says enters into agreement with TMA solutions, L.P

April 25 Teradata Corp :

* Teradata corp says entered into an asset purchase agreement with TMA Solutions, L.P

* Teradata Corp says TMA solutions has agreed to acquire Teradata's marketing applications business for $90 million in cash

* Teradata corp says TMA Solutions is a Cayman islands exempted limited partnership and an affiliate of Marlin equity partners

* Says there is no financing condition to the transaction - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

