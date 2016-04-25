版本:
BRIEF-Total System Services signs long-term renewal agreement with HealthEquity

April 25 Total System Services Inc

* Says signed a long-term renewal agreement with HealthEquity, Inc to provide payments processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

