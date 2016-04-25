版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Titan Logix announces partnership with Air-Weigh

April 25 Titan Logix Corp

* Says secured a partnership with Air-Weigh for exclusive North American sales of a special technology integration

* Says technology integration between Titan's advanced TD80 system with Air-Weigh's advanced electronic on-board scales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

