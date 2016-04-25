版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-ABB says bonds carry a coupon of 0.625 percent

April 25 Abb Ltd

* Says has priced the 700 million euro 7-year bond transaction it launched earlier today

* Says bonds carry a coupon of 0.625 percent and will be issued under the ABB finance b.v. $8 billion debt issuance programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

