BRIEF-Trina solar to invest in 14mw utility-scale solar project in Japan

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Trina Solar Ltd
* Says to invest in a 14 mw DC (Direct Current) utility-scale solar project in Japan
* Trina solar partners with GE Energy Financial Services to deliver clean energy to Miyagi Prefecture in Japan
* Trina Solar Ltd says GE EFS will hold an 85 pct equity interest in project, acquired from Trina Solar
* Project will begin construction at end of April and is expected to reach commercial operation by June of next year
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.