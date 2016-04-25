版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Ares management raises $7.85 bln for its capital private equity fund

April 25 Ares Management Lp

* Ares management raises $7.85 billion for fifth flexible capital private equity fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

