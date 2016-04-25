版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Depomed fixes close of business on April 26 as Request Record Date

April 25 Depomed Inc

* Has established close of business on April 26, 2016 as Request Record Date

* Starboard has 30 days to submit request to hold special meeting signed by holders of 10 pct or more of co's shares as of request record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

