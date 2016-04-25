版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Swift Energy Company emerges from bankruptcy

April 25 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Company emerges from bankruptcy

* Has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11

* Closed on its new $320 million senior secured credit facility and on its sale of certain assets in central Louisiana to Texegy Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

