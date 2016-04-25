版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Celator Pharmaceuticals says lesser healthcare resource use with vyxeostm

April 25 Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Celator Pharmaceuticals announces positive results demonstrating reduced healthcare resource use with vyxeostm compared to standard treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (aml) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

