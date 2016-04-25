BRIEF-GE closes sale of Franchise Finance U.S. Hotel business to Western Alliance

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 (Reuters) -
* GE closes sale of Franchise Finance U.S. Hotel business to western alliance; sale includes approximately $1.3 billion in ending net investment
* GE says deal closing releases approximately $0.2 billion of capital
* GE says GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge
* GE says total closed transactions to date are now approximately $148 billion in eni
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.